Mumbai After Dark: Exploring the City’s Most Haunted and Eerie Spots!
Everyone knows Mumbai as the city of dreams—Bollywood, the Sea Link, the Taj Hotel, and a happening nightlife. But there's a darker side to this city, with spooky places that are guaranteed to give you the chills after sunset.
Mukesh Mills – Too scary even for film shoots!
Mukesh Mills stands near the Colaba sea coast and is called one of Mumbai's most haunted spots. Film crews have shot many Bollywood movies here, but for years, people have been talking about strange things happening at night. Some crew members even say they've felt an unseen presence during shoots.
D’Souza Chawl – Listen for footsteps in the dark!
Many spooky stories float around about D'Souza Chawl in Mahim. Locals believe the ghost of a woman who died in the chawl still wanders here at night. Rumours of hearing footsteps and whispers have put this place on the list of Mumbai's scariest locations.
ALSO READ: Haunted Places: India's Spookiest Spots That Will Give You The Chills
Sanjay Gandhi National Park – A spooky silence in the woods
Tourists pack this national park during the day, but it becomes a completely different place at night. People have reported hearing strange noises and seeing shadows in the forest. They say that even the park staff avoid going into certain parts after dark.
Tower of Silence – Famous for its ghost stories
The Parsi community traditionally used this place for funeral rites, and many supernatural tales are connected to it. Some people have claimed to have strange experiences here at night. This is why people consider it one of Mumbai's most frightening places.
ALSO READ: Haunted Station in Uttar Pradesh: Strange shadows, Scary Sounds on Full Moon Nights; Read Spooky Tale
Taj Palace Hotel – A spooky tale behind the luxury
Even Mumbai's iconic Taj Palace Hotel has its share of ghost stories. A popular legend says the hotel's architect committed suicide out of frustration because the building was not constructed according to his original plan. To this day, some guests and staff talk about having weird experiences in the hotel.
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