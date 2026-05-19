Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the BJP govt over the fuel price hike, calling it "looting the common people." Other party leaders also criticised the move, which saw petrol and diesel rates increase by an average of 90 paise per litre.

Congress Slams Govt Over Fuel Price Hike

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, characterising the development as a direct tool of looting the common people of the country. "This is just the trailer; prices will go even higher. This is looting the common people," Tiwari told reporters.

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Alongside Tiwari, several other Congress leaders also criticised the recent fuel price hike in the country. Echoing these sentiments, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' declares that the government's inability to control rising fuel prices has caused widespread economic distress to the common people in the country. "The way the govt has failed to control fuel prices, it has caused widespread distress, govt should take immediate action and ensure this extortion does not continue in the future," she said.

Price Hike Across Metro Cities

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after fuel prices witnessed a sharp increase across the country. The petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre in metro cities today.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mumbai witnessed a price hike of 91 paise for petrol, bringing it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while its diesel price increased by 94 paise, which stood at Rs 94.08 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Kolkata registered a price hike of 96 paise for petrol, taking it to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to reach Rs 96.07 per litre.

This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.

Global Factors Behind Price Surge

These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.