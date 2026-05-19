Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi hailed Operation Sindoor as a strategic success, calling the 88-hour halt a deliberate choice. He stressed that security is a precondition for prosperity and urged India to end foreign dependency on technology.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday delivered a wide-ranging address at a seminar titled 'Security to Prosperity', organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), drawing direct lessons from Operation Sindoor and outlining a strategic vision for India's role in an increasingly contested global order.

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Opening on the recent military operation, General Dwivedi described it as a landmark demonstration of coordinated national will. He said the operation "delivered military precision, information control, diplomatic signalling, and economic resolve as one coherent national act," adding that it struck deep, dismantled terror infrastructure and punctured a long-standing strategic assumption. Notably, the Army Chief defended the deliberate cessation of hostilities after 88 hours, calling it a calculated strategic choice rather than a restraint born of limitation. "The deliberate halt after 88 hours was smart power in its most complete expression, knowing exactly which instrument to apply, at what intensity and precisely when to convert a military movement into a strategic one," he said.

The Global Strategic Shift

Turning to the global strategic environment, General Dwivedi painted a sobering picture of a world veering away from liberal interdependence. He noted that the early 21st century was premised on the belief that trade, supply chains and digital connectivity would render nations too interdependent to go to war. That thesis, he argued, has been upended. "Paradoxically, the same forces that promised to bind nations together have progressively become instruments of coercion," he said. Semiconductors and their selective availability have become tools for geopolitical hedging, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a zone of active contestation, and global defence spending has crossed $2.7 trillion, exceeding the entire UN budget for Sustainable Development Goals.

In a pointed formulation, he said, "We were promised a world where prosperity would make power politics obsolete. Instead, we have a world where power politics is being used to reorganise prosperity."

Security as a Precondition for Prosperity

At the heart of his address was a reframing of the relationship between national security and economic development. General Dwivedi argued that the two can no longer be treated as separate domains. "The boundary between security and prosperity is no longer a boundary at all," he said, stressing that contemporary conflicts impose sustained demands not only on armed forces but on industrial production, research systems and governance structures.

"Security is no longer a cause that prosperity must bear. It is the precondition for prosperity to commence its progressive journey," he stated. For India, he said, this translates into using national strength with strategic wisdom to secure peace, accelerate growth and shape the global environment in its favour.

Technology and Self-Reliance: A Security Imperative

General Dwivedi also flagged the accelerating pace of warfighting technology as a critical challenge. He noted that the cycle from laboratory to battlefield has compressed from decades to months, making speed of innovation a strategic variable in itself. "Innovation that cannot scale is innovation that arrives too late," he warned.

He called for moving decisively from experimentation to enterprise-scale impact across artificial intelligence, cyber, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, space and advanced materials. A synergistic dual-use research and development ecosystem, he said, must be built with clear government support extended to private players alongside academia and government research establishments.

In perhaps his sharpest warning, the Army Chief identified foreign dependency, not military inferiority, as the most sophisticated form of strategic vulnerability today. He called for systematically eliminating dependence on foreign supply chains, critical minerals and digital infrastructure, framing it not as an economic preference but as a security imperative. "Whoever commands the technology stack in the next decade will tend to command the conflict outcomes. We must not merely absorb emerging technologies. We must indigenise, operationalise and lead in them," he said.

'Bharat is Moving. Are We Moving Fast Enough?'

Closing on a note that was both aspirational and urgent, General Dwivedi invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee: "Peace is not the absence of strength. Peace is the presence of capability, confidence and resolve." He acknowledged India's forward momentum but posed a direct challenge to his audience: "History does not wait for those who are ready. It rewards those who are already moving. Bharat is moving. The question is, are we moving fast enough?" (ANI)