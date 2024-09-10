Lifestyle

5 Most haunted places in Delhi you must visit

Image credits: Social Media

Jamali Kamali Mosque

It is believed that several ghosts and djinns reside inside the mosque. Many people have heard voices of animals growling and is believed to be haunted.

Image credits: Twitter

Delhi Cantonment

People have reported seeing a woman in a white saree. The woman is believed to ask for lifts on the road.

Image credits: Twitter

Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal

This place is known for its haunting vibe and eerie noises. Many visitors have reported strange sightings and experiences in the Mahal.

Image credits: Twitter

The Ridge

The Ridge is a dark area and is known for the violent deaths of several soldiers.

Image credits: Twitter

Lothian Cemetery

A cemetery is already a creepy place to be in. There are rumors of a beheaded ghost roaming in the area. 

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One