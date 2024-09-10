5 Most haunted places in Delhi you must visit

Lifestyle
It is believed that several ghosts and djinns reside inside the mosque. Many people have heard voices of animals growling and is believed to be haunted.
People have reported seeing a woman in a white saree. The woman is believed to ask for lifts on the road.
This place is known for its haunting vibe and eerie noises. Many visitors have reported strange sightings and experiences in the Mahal.
The Ridge is a dark area and is known for the violent deaths of several soldiers.
A cemetery is already a creepy place to be in. There are rumors of a beheaded ghost roaming in the area.