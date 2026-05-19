The Congress government in Karnataka celebrated its three-year milestone with the 'Pragathiyatta Karnataka' event in Tumakuru, launching a major land record verification drive to provide clear titles and highlighting the fulfillment of poll promises.

'Clear Land Title' Drive Launched Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "Today, we have a state-level program in Tumakuru. In the revenue department, we are trying to ensure that people have very clear records for their lands... We have identified all these historical problems that have been created over the last few years and are trying to solve those problems, and at the same time, give absolute rights to people. This is our guarantee that we will give a clear land title to the people... Altogether, we are dedicated to the people here today in this program... The occasion happens to be the completion of three years, but this is a dedication of service we have done over the last three years, dedicating it to the people... We are submitting to the people the work we have done, and on the occasion of the completion of three years..." 'Delivered on Promises': Ministers On the other hand, Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara said, "We held a program to celebrate our three years' tenure. In 2023, we promised a lot of things to the people of Karnataka. We are able to fulfil most of them. Still, two more years are left, but we have already fulfilled 3/4th of the promises which we made in the 2023 elections. By organising this kind of an event, we are telling the people that whatever we promised, we have delivered... There is a flagship program in the revenue department. For years and years, people have not got their records... so that has been a very important program in the revenue department. More than 14 lakh people have been given the right to the records at various levels. That is another flagship program we are celebrating."While talking to the reporters, Congress MLA and KKRDB Chairman, Dr Ajay Singh said, "......We have implemented all five guarantees... An amount exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore has reached the last person living in the villages. Karnataka has a population of approximately 7 crore, and everyone has benefited from this... Our government walks the talk... There is a demand for a cabinet reshuffle, and I, too, am one of the aspirants... Whatever decision the party high command takes, all MLAs and ministers will abide by it..." Grand Event Marks Milestone Earlier, on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister and Tumakuru District In-charge Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, chaired a high-level preparatory meeting at the District Collector's office and directed officials to ensure the event was executed without a single lapse.On May 20, 2026. The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government is set to mark its third year in office, with a grand state-level development conference in Tumakuru. The event will be a massive show of strength, drawing over 2 lakh beneficiaries from across the state. The event served as a platform for the virtual foundation-stone laying and inauguration of several new department buildings across the district. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Karnataka government completed its three-year milestone, celebrating the occasion with a massive state-level development convention titled 'Pragathiyatta Karnataka' in Tumakuru district. During the event, the Karnataka Revenue Department launched a massive land record verification drive to mark the completion of the Congress administration's three years in office.Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "Today, we have a state-level program in Tumakuru. In the revenue department, we are trying to ensure that people have very clear records for their lands... We have identified all these historical problems that have been created over the last few years and are trying to solve those problems, and at the same time, give absolute rights to people. This is our guarantee that we will give a clear land title to the people... Altogether, we are dedicated to the people here today in this program... The occasion happens to be the completion of three years, but this is a dedication of service we have done over the last three years, dedicating it to the people... We are submitting to the people the work we have done, and on the occasion of the completion of three years..."On the other hand, Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara said, "We held a program to celebrate our three years' tenure. In 2023, we promised a lot of things to the people of Karnataka. We are able to fulfil most of them. Still, two more years are left, but we have already fulfilled 3/4th of the promises which we made in the 2023 elections. By organising this kind of an event, we are telling the people that whatever we promised, we have delivered... There is a flagship program in the revenue department. For years and years, people have not got their records... so that has been a very important program in the revenue department. More than 14 lakh people have been given the right to the records at various levels. That is another flagship program we are celebrating."While talking to the reporters, Congress MLA and KKRDB Chairman, Dr Ajay Singh said, "......We have implemented all five guarantees... An amount exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore has reached the last person living in the villages. Karnataka has a population of approximately 7 crore, and everyone has benefited from this... Our government walks the talk... There is a demand for a cabinet reshuffle, and I, too, am one of the aspirants... Whatever decision the party high command takes, all MLAs and ministers will abide by it..."Earlier, on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister and Tumakuru District In-charge Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, chaired a high-level preparatory meeting at the District Collector's office and directed officials to ensure the event was executed without a single lapse.On May 20, 2026. The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government is set to mark its third year in office, with a grand state-level development conference in Tumakuru. The event will be a massive show of strength, drawing over 2 lakh beneficiaries from across the state. The event served as a platform for the virtual foundation-stone laying and inauguration of several new department buildings across the district. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source