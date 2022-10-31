Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

The over-a-century-old bridge, which had undergone extensive renovation and had reopened five days ago, collapsed around 6:30pm on Sunday. Visuals from just before the collapse showed a large number of people on the suspension bridge.

PTI Photo

The Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll reached 132 on Monday morning after rescue personnel recovered more bodies from the Machchhu river, according to Gujarat government officials. Morbi is situated around 300 km from the state capital, Gandhinagar. The over-a-century-old bridge, which had undergone extensive renovation and had reopened five days ago, collapsed around 6:30 pm on Sunday. Visuals from just before the collapse showed a large number of people on the suspension bridge.

PTI Photo

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told media persons that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse. The five-member high-powered committee, including Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers. According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the British-era suspension bridge when it snapped.

PTI Photo

Eyewitness further said that while the bridge was already overcrowded, some people were seen pulling the big wires of the structure and jumping on the bridge. All that remained of the bridge after the collapse was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end, its thick cables snapped in places. At the local hospital, people formed a human chain to keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.

PTI Photo