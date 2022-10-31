Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 8:20 AM IST

    The over-a-century-old bridge, which had undergone extensive renovation and had reopened five days ago, collapsed around 6:30pm on Sunday. Visuals from just before the collapse showed a large number of people on the suspension bridge.

    PTI Photo

    The Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll reached 132 on Monday morning after rescue personnel recovered more bodies from the Machchhu river, according to Gujarat government officials. Morbi is situated around 300 km from the state capital, Gandhinagar.

    The over-a-century-old bridge, which had undergone extensive renovation and had reopened five days ago, collapsed around 6:30 pm on Sunday. Visuals from just before the collapse showed a large number of people on the suspension bridge.

    PTI Photo

    Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told media persons that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse. The five-member high-powered committee, including Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers. 

    According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the British-era suspension bridge when it snapped.

    PTI Photo

    Eyewitness further said that while the bridge was already overcrowded, some people were seen pulling the big wires of the structure and jumping on the bridge.

    All that remained of the bridge after the collapse was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end, its thick cables snapped in places. At the local hospital, people formed a human chain to keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.

    PTI Photo

    The police have lodged an FIR under sections 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (intentional act causing death) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey snt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey

    Gujarat 32 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi rescue operation underway snt

    Gujarat: Over 60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi; rescue operation continues

    Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs - adt

    Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs

    Make in India C 295 aircraft to boost country s aerospace ecosystem here s all you need to know gcw

    'Make-in-India' C-295 aircraft to boost country's aerospace ecosystem; here's all you need to know

    Supreme Court to hear over 200 pleas regarding CAA on October 31; know details - adt

    Supreme Court to hear over 200 pleas regarding CAA on October 31; know details

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey snt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report RBA

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Happy Halloween 2022: Spooky wishes, scary quotes/messages, Images, humorous Facebook/Whatsapp status to share RBA

    Happy Halloween 2022: Spooky wishes, scary quotes/messages, Images, humorous Facebook/Whatsapp status to share

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 31 to November 6 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 31 to November 6

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon