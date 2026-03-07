A headmistress of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was suspended on Friday after a video showing her getting foot massage by a student during school hours went viral.

A headmistress of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was suspended on Friday after a video showing her getting foot massage by a student during school hours went viral. The viral clip reportedly shows the headmistress, Madhu Rai, lying on the floor of a classroom looking into her mobile phone while girls of grade V, in school uniform, are sitting on benches and one of them is giving her foot massage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) BK Sharma said that after the video came to his notice, he sent a team to the school on Friday for the inspection.

However, Madhu was on medical leave.

"I have suspended her on the basis of the inspection report in which students have alleged that she used to have regular massage by them", Sharma said, while informing that Madhu is about to retire in a couple of years.

The headmistress however denied the allegations and claimed that the video was doctored with the help of AI tools.