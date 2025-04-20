Maharashtra Weather, April 20: Scorching Sunday with rising heat and no relief
Maharashtra Weather, April 20: A scorching Sunday with temperatures soaring above normal. From Mumbai's bright sunshine to Nagpur's intense heat, residents are advised to take precautions.
Maharashtra Weather, April 20: Sunday, April 20, brings extremely hot conditions across Maharashtra. Cities across the state will experience above-normal temperatures. Let’s look at city-wise updates.
Mumbai
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Bright sunshine throughout the day. Those heading outdoors during the day should take precautions against the heat.
Pune
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Pune is in for a hot Sunday. Outdoor activities will be uncomfortable during peak afternoon hours.
Nagpur
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44°C
Nagpur will face the most intense heat in the state today. Residents are strongly advised to avoid outdoor exposure during midday.
Thane
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Thane will face similar temperatures like Mumbai. Staying indoors during the afternoon is recommended for comfort and safety.
Nashik
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Nashik will experience hot weather as well. Stay well hydrated and drink water frequently. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.