Maharashtra Weather, April 19: Nagpur boils at 42.8°C; Check city-wise updates
Maharashtra Weather, April 19: Scorching temperatures. Nagpur reaches 42.8°C, while Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nashik experience intense heat. Stay hydrated and sun-safe!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Maharashtra Weather, April 19: Maharashtra is set for a hot and sunny Saturday, with most cities seeing highs above 35°C. Nagpur is expected to be the hottest, while Pune and Nashik may offer slightly cooler mornings. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Mumbai
Max Temperature: 35.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It's a warm day by the sea, ideal for staying hydrated and avoiding midday sun.
Pune
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 20.5°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Pune residents can expect a very warm and sunny. Caution is advised during peak afternoon hours.
Nagpur
Max Temperature: 42.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 43.3°C
Napur is heating up fast. The city will see cloudiness but very warm weather. Expect a humid and heavy atmosphere through the day.
Thane
Max Temperature: 36.7°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Thane will see a high of 36.7°C. UV levels will be high, so sun protection is a must.
Nashik
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 19.4°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Nashik remains under plenty of sunshine. Despite the pleasant low, the heat will feel intense during the afternoon.