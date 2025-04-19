Image Credit : Freepik

Nagpur

Max Temperature: 42.8°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 43.3°C

Napur is heating up fast. The city will see cloudiness but very warm weather. Expect a humid and heavy atmosphere through the day.

Thane

Max Temperature: 36.7°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Thane will see a high of 36.7°C. UV levels will be high, so sun protection is a must.

Nashik

Max Temperature: 38.3°C

Min Temperature: 19.4°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Nashik remains under plenty of sunshine. Despite the pleasant low, the heat will feel intense during the afternoon.