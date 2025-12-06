NCP MP Supriya Sule condemned IndiGo flight disruptions, demanding a government statement in Parliament and an inquiry. She highlighted passenger inconvenience and said a single airline's monopoly is not good for the economy.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday strongly condemned the recent disruption of IndiGo flights, urging the Government of India to provide an official statement in Parliament and initiate an inquiry into the matter. Speaking to reporters, the NCP-SCP MP highlighted the prolonged inconvenience faced by passengers, saying, "We condemn what happened to IndiGo. Govt of India should issue an official statement in the Parliament and there should be an inquiry...You can see the condition that has been there for the past 2 days. Govt of India has not issued any statement till date...I hope that on Monday, Govt of India answers the country and the Parliament regarding IndiGo."

'One Airline's Monopoly is Not Good'

Sule stressed the importance of competition in the aviation sector, asserting that a single airline's dominance could negatively impact the economy, business, and consumers. "Had there been 4-5 airlines, this situation would not have occurred. So, competition is good and customer is king. One airline's monopoly is not good for any economy, country or business," she added.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Intervenes

A large number of passengers are facing inconvenience across the country, as IndiGo flights are facing delays and cancellations. Many travellers are left stranded at the airports with several complaints of negligence, unresponsiveness, and staff shortage from IndiGo's end.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines, especially IndiGo, to implement measures immediately to resolve the severe disruption to flight schedules and stabilise services without delay, an official statement said. Two orders have been issued to address problems faced by the public and restore service stability, especially on IndiGo. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the Central Government is fully alert to the woes of air passengers and is in constant consultation with all stakeholders.

Sule Backs Rahul Gandhi on Constitution

Sule further backed Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement that the "Constitution is under threat," saying, "That is indeed the case."

Earlier today, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, said, "Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution...The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it." (ANI)