Delhi Weather, April 19: Delhiites can expect a very warm day ahead with clear skies and abundant sunshine dominating the forecast for Saturday.

Delhi will see a high of 40.6°C and a low of 27.2°C. Due to humidity, the heat will feel stronger.

Max Temperature: 40.6°C

Min Temperature: 27.2°C

Real Feel: 41.7°C