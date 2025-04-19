Delhi Weather, April 19: Sunny skies and scorching heat on Saturday
Delhi Weather, April 19: A scorching Saturday with temperatures soaring to 40.6°C. Residents are advised to take precautions against the intense heat.
Delhi Weather, April 19: Delhiites can expect a very warm day ahead with clear skies and abundant sunshine dominating the forecast for Saturday.
Delhi will see a high of 40.6°C and a low of 27.2°C. Due to humidity, the heat will feel stronger.
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
Sunrise: 5:52 AM
Sunset: 6:50 PM
The sun rose at 5:52 AM. Expect the heat to intensify through the day, peaking in the early afternoon before the sun sets at 6:50 PM.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. It's a good day for indoor activities if you're heading outdoors.
Stay cool and take the necessary precautions as summer heat begins to take hold in the capital.