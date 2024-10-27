Maharashtra to Karnataka: 7 Indian states with the most temples

Explore the seven Indian states with the most temples, showcasing India's rich spiritual heritage and architectural beauty. From ancient temples to modern marvels, discover where devotion thrives.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Known for its unity in diversity, India is home to numerous religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Buddhism. Each state boasts its own unique places of worship, showcasing a rich blend of beliefs. As the birthplace of Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma, India is a place where people of diverse faiths coexist harmoniously, which is why it is often referred to as a nation with unity in diversity. In this vibrant land, each state possesses distinctive temples dedicated to different deities, reflecting the diverse traditions and practices that shape its cultural heritage.

article_image2

Let's explore which states have the most temples!

In 7th place is Rajasthan, which has approximately 39,000 temples. Andhra Pradesh ranks 6th among the states with the most temples in India, boasting around 47,000 temples. Gujarat secures the 5th position with approximately 50,000 temples.

article_image3

West Bengal takes the 4th spot on the list of states with the most temples, having a total of 53,500 temples. Karnataka comes in 3rd with approximately 61,000 temples.

article_image4

Maharashtra holds the 2nd position with around 77,000 sacred sites. Topping the list is Tamil Nadu, which boasts approximately 79,000 temples. Considered the cradle of all religions, including Hinduism, Tamil Nadu is home to temples that are thousands of years old.

