A wedding in Bagaha, Bihar, turned into drama during the haldi ceremony after the groom’s alleged first wife sent a WhatsApp message to the bride’s family. She claimed to have lived with him for nine years and had three children. After village panchayat talks, the wedding was shifted to the groom’s younger brother. The bride agreed after discussion

A wedding in Bagaha, Bihar, turned into a high-drama situation during the haldi ceremony. What began as a normal wedding celebration quickly changed after the groom's alleged first wife came forward. The incident took place in Navka Tola Belwaripatti village, under Thakraha police station area.

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The groom’s father, Lallan Chaudhary, had fixed the marriage of his elder son with a young woman from Gopalganj. The haldi ritual was going on in full celebration. Relatives and guests were present. Wedding songs were being played. The next day, the wedding procession was scheduled to leave.

A WhatsApp Message Changed Everything

The situation changed suddenly because of a WhatsApp message sent to the bride’s family, according to a report by Aaj Tak. The message was from a woman who claimed to be the groom’s wife.

She sent photographs of herself with the groom. She also shared details of living together and other claimed proof of marriage. The woman said she had been living with the man for around nine years. She further claimed that they had three children.

After receiving this message, the bride's side was devastated. The celebration stopped immediately. There was tension in the house. Family members and guests were confused and worried.

Bride's Family Reaches The Village

After learning about the message, the bride’s family came to the groom’s village. Soon, a meeting began between both families. The discussion turned into arguments and questions. The matter was taken to a village panchayat.

There were hours of talks. Family members, relatives, and villagers tried to solve the issue. According to reports, the groom’s family already knew about the relationship. However, the bride’s family said they had no idea about it before the message arrived.

The woman who claimed to be the first wife said she wanted justice. She also said she planned to submit an application at the police station.

Panchayat Decision Changes The Wedding

After long discussions, a surprising decision was made. The panchayat suggested that instead of the elder brother, the younger brother should marry the bride.

At first, the bride’s family did not agree. But later, due to social pressure and concern for the bride’s future, they accepted the proposal.

This decision changed the entire wedding plan overnight. The elder brother, whose haldi ceremony had already taken place, was no longer the groom.

Instead, the younger brother became the new groom.

New Groom And New Ceremony

The younger brother tied the sehra and took part in the wedding rituals. The marriage ceremony continued in the same mandap. The wedding procession later went to the bride’s home with the younger brother as the groom.

What was supposed to be one wedding became a completely different event. The family managed to complete the marriage despite the confusion.

Police Investigation Underway

The village is now talking about this unusual wedding. Many people are comparing it to a film story because of the sudden change in events.

Meanwhile, the police are looking into the claims made by the woman who described herself as the first wife. They are checking the details and statements related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing the complaint and the evidence shared in the WhatsApp message.