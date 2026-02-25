Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress for 'tarnishing' India's image. Goyal criticized the IYC's 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, while Joshi questioned Rahul Gandhi's controversial US meetings.

BJP Slams Congress for 'Tarnishing India's Image'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday strongly criticised a protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit, alleging that accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were an attempt to tarnish India's image on the global stage. In a series of posts on X, Goyal used the hashtag "Compromised Congress" and accused Rahul Gandhi of continuing his "family legacy" that harmed national interests. He referenced past decisions under previous Congress governments, including India's stance on a reported 1950 offer of a permanent seat at the UN during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Bofors scandal during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, and the Katchatheevu agreement under Indira Gandhi. "While Rahul Gandhi sends shirtless men to the AI summit to humiliate India on the global stage, it is only a continuation of his family legacy to compromise Bharat's image and interests," Goyal wrote on 'X'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pralhad Joshi Questions Rahul Gandhi's US Visit

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised Rahul Gandhi's 2024 visit to the United States. Joshi said the visit, which was presented as a discussion on democracy, raised concerns due to meetings with activists linked to the Indian American Muslim Council and individuals allegedly associated with networks funded by George Soros. He further claimed that Qatar reportedly played a facilitating role in some of these engagements. Joshi stated that when overseas engagements appear to blur the line between dialogue and questionable networking, citizens are justified in seeking clarity. He emphasised that transparency and accountability are essential when matters involve national interests. "Fast-forward to 2024, Rahul Gandhi's US visit was projected as a conversation on "democracy," yet the optics tell a different story. Meetings with activists linked to the Indian American Muslim Council and individuals associated with Soros-funded networks, with Qatar reportedly playing facilitator, raise serious questions about intent and alignment. When engagements abroad blur the line between dialogue and dubious networking, citizens are right to ask: is this diplomatic outreach or something far more concerning? Transparency and accountability cannot be selective when it comes to national interests," Joshi wrote on 'X'.

Details of the IYC 'Shirtless' Protest

Last week, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

IYC Chief Arrested in Connection with Protest

Earlier on Tuesday, IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest. Later, a Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case.

According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation. (ANI)