Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend a foundation stone ceremony in Kalpetta for houses for landslide victims on Feb 26. Priyanka's three-day visit includes equipment handover, inaugurations, and visiting a tiger attack victim's family.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for houses being constructed by the Congress for the victims of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster will be held on February 26, 2026 at 2:30 PM in Kalpetta, with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to attend the event. Rahul Gandhi will perform the foundation stone ceremony, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present for the occasion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Congress' Kerala Unit, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kannur Airport in the morning and, after attending a farmers' meeting in Peravoor, Kannur, will proceed to Kalpetta for the function. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the DISHA meeting at the Collectorate in the morning. At 1:30 PM, she will hand over advanced equipment for the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the Kalpetta MP Office. The equipment has been arranged through JSW's CSR fund at her initiative. Earlier, she had also facilitated a modern vehicle for the department.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Schedule for Feb 27-28

On February 27, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will inaugurate the laboratory of the Kalikavu Service Co-operative Bank in the morning. In the afternoon, she will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee celebrations of MES School, Kaithapoyil (Thiruvambady) and lay the foundation stone for a new block. She will also visit the proposed Churam Bypass Road site at Chippilithodu.

On February 28, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the proposed Bairakuppa Bridge project site, attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Knanaya Catholic Church, and visit the residence of Kooman of Pulpally, who was killed in a tiger attack. She will also participate in the key handover ceremony for houses constructed by the IUML for the Chooralmala-Mundakkai disaster victims.

About the Chooralmala-Mundakkai Disaster

The Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster had caused significant devastation in the region, leaving many families homeless and requiring rehabilitation efforts from various organizations and political parties.

Further updates and exact timings to follow. (ANI)