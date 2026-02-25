The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust plans to preserve the cutter machines and tools used for the Ram Mandir's construction. Coordinator Sharad Sharma said they will be housed in a technical gallery for visitors to see the construction process.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Coordinator, Sharad Sharma, has announced plans to preserve the cutter machine and other tools used in the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said,"It is our duty to preserve all the machines and cutters used in the construction of the Ram temple. The Trust will make efforts towards this once all construction works are concluded. This workshop began in September 1990."

He added,"These historic construction machines will be housed in a technical gallery or memorial within the temple complex, so that future visitors can observe the technical process of this grand construction."

History of the Temple Workshop and Machinery

Sharma explained that the cutter machines were installed at the Ramghat Workshop in 1993-94. "These cutter machines were installed at the Ramghat Workshop in 1993-94. The Ramghat Workshop was also established in 1998, with two workshops primarily dedicated to the construction of the temple. These cutter machines were purchased for 25 to 30 lakh rupees. Now, the process of preserving and protecting them has begun. They are now being protected and preserved by the Trust. A workshop was established in September 1990. Two artisans began carving stone, and the sound of hammers and chisels could be heard continuously, whether at the Ramghat workshop or at Ramsevak Puram. Stone carving had already begun in both workshops. The Sompura Group, the responsible organisation, was then inspired to install a cutter machine to determine how to cut these large stones. One lakh cubic feet of stone was cut on this machine, followed by carving. These stones were used in the construction of such a large, grand and divine temple," he said.

Sharma also noted that Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj serves as the President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, under whose guidance the entire temple construction work began.

(ANI)