- Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Sharp Temperature Drop; Cold Wave Warning Issued for 11 Districts
The weather department has issued a severe cold wave warning for Maharashtra between December 9 and 11. Temperatures are expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius in 11 districts of North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, and Marathwada.
Cold wave crisis in Maharashtra! 11 districts on alert
Mumbai: The state's weather has suddenly turned cold. The met department predicts a severe cold wave from Dec 9-11. Temps may drop to 7°C in many districts. Citizens are urged to take care.
What will the state's weather be like on December 10?
Mumbai and Konkan, getting colder
Mumbai and its suburbs have seen a big temperature drop. The sky will be clear on Dec 10.
Min temp: 15°C
Other parts of Konkan will see similar conditions.
Western Maharashtra: Extreme cold at its peak
The cold will get more intense in Pune, Solapur, and nearby areas.
Pune temp: 8°C, dropping to 7°C in the next two days.
Solapur: Yellow alert.
People must take precautions.
North Maharashtra: Red alert for cold
A big temperature drop is expected in North Maharashtra districts.
Nashik: 7°C
Jalgaon: 6°C
A severe cold warning is issued for Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahmednagar.
Marathwada: Cold mornings-nights, sharp sun in the afternoon
Marathwada is seeing a huge weather contrast: biting cold mornings and nights, but sharp sun during the day.
Yellow alert: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani.
Vidarbha: Slight decrease in cold, but caution is necessary
The cold in Vidarbha has eased slightly, but the chill remains.
Nagpur: 9°C
Amravati: 11°C
No cold wave on Dec 10 in Vidarbha, but temperatures will stay low.
Cold warning until December 11, administration on alert
The cold wave warning is still active in many parts of the state. The administration advises the elderly, children, and those with health issues to take extra precautions.
