Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warn of Severe Cold Wave Across Region
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A severe cold wave is gripping both states, causing temperatures to drop sharply. But what exactly is behind this sudden dip in weather conditions?
Cold wave grips Telugu states
Temperatures have dropped completely in the Telugu states, with freezing cold winds. This level of cold is unusual for early December, causing concern. Experts cite cold winds from North India.
Himalayan Winds Intensify Cold
Cold winds originating from the Himalayas travel south, lowering temperatures in northern states. Combined with dry conditions and clear skies, heat escapes rapidly, leading to a sharp chill across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Northern, Western Telangana Face Intense Chill
In Telangana, northern and western districts are experiencing the coldest weather. Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial are worst affected, while Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy record lows between 5°C and 10°C.
Suburbs Feel the Chill
Hyderabad’s suburbs are experiencing significant cold, while the city center remains warmer due to buildings and pollution. Areas like Patancheru and Rajendra Nagar are recording some of the lowest temperatures in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Faces Freezing Cold
In Andhra Pradesh, districts such as Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju are experiencing intense cold. Araku Valley records the lowest temperatures, while Rayalaseema districts are also seeing significant dips.
