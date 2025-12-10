Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Hits Bengal, Dense Fog Alert in 7 Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter chill will continue in West Bengal for seven days. Kolkata and South Bengal stay cold, North Bengal sees dense fog, and no rain is expected across the state.
Temperatures continue to fall as northerly winds sweep through the region. The winter spell is expected to persist for another seven days, with minimum temperatures at or below normal. Here’s how long residents can expect the chilly weather to last.
The weather office says the cold spell will continue for a week. Kolkata recorded a minimum of 15.2°C yesterday, with temperatures staying between 14–16°C. Residents can expect morning fog, while no rainfall is forecast during this period.
Southern districts will experience temperatures between 11–14°C, while coastal areas will see 14–16°C. Kolkata’s mercury will also dip, and no rainfall is expected across any part of Bengal during this cold spell.
North Bengal is experiencing a sharp cold spell, with Darjeeling’s temperature ranging between 4–6°C for the next week. Other districts will see 13–15°C, and dense fog is forecast across seven districts, affecting visibility.
No significant temperature changes are expected in North and South Bengal over the next week. Night temperatures will remain steady, while daytime highs may fluctuate slightly, keeping the state under a persistent chilly spell.
