A drunk car driver, Gajanand Malviya, hit 7 vehicles and injured 4 people on Indore's MG Road. He then crashed into a fabric shop and was caught by a crowd before being arrested. Police confirmed he was intoxicated and will be taken to court.

A car driver, identified as Gajanand Malviya, hit 7 vehicles in Indore's MG Road area, injuring 4 people on Thursday. The police tested Malviya and found him to be drunk. The injured were treated at the hospital, and the police are taking further action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gajanand Malviya hit four people on MG Road in Indore, then drove into a fabric shop. Malviya was beaten by the crowd. CCTV footage shows the incident. MG Road police arrested Malviya, who was drunk and claimed to be a doctor. Police say he'll be presented in court.

Police Official Confirms Details

In charge of MG Road Police Station, Vijay Singh Sisodia, speaking with ANI, said the incident occurred between the Municipal Corporation intersection and Chikmagalur intersection.

"A car driver hit 7 vehicles between the Municipal Corporation intersection and Chikmagalur intersection, injuring 4 people. The injured were treated at the hospital. The accused driver's name is Gajanand Malviya. He was tested and found to be drunk. Legal action is being taken in this matter", he said.

Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)