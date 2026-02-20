The DMK has formed a historic alliance with the DMDK, strengthening its position in Tamil Nadu. DMK spokesperson praised the move, attributing it to CM MK Stalin's leadership and commitment to federalism, which attracts allies from the NDA.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan on Thursday praised the party's alliance with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics. Speaking with ANI, he said that Tamil Nadu is thriving under CM MK Stalin's leadership and attracting more allies who share their values of federalism and secularism. He highlighted the DMK's growing alliance, with parties leaving the NDA to join them, showcasing the party's strength and appeal.

"Under our Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu is emerging as the best state in India and my Chief Minister remains a champion for the cause of federalism, secularism or rather for the idea of India itself. That is why more allies are deserting the NDA and joining our party. From 2018, our alliance has been intact, and more parties have joined our alliance," said Dharanidharan.

DMK-led Bloc Strengthens

The DMK has been expanding its coalition, with recent additions like the DMDK, strengthening its position in Tamil Nadu politics. The alliance's growth is seen as a significant challenge to the NDA in the state. The DMK-led bloc continues to include the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). The alliance is expected to strengthen the DMK's position and weaken the rival AIADMK-BJP front.

DMDK Seals Alliance with DMK

The DMDK was originally founded by the late Vijayakanth as an alternative to both the DMK and AIADMK. Earlier on Thursday, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with DMDK Treasurer LK Sudish, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters 'Arivalayam' in Chennai.

After the meeting, Premlatha Vijayakanth stated that the DMK and DMDK have sealed an alliance, and the details about the number of seats will be decided after discussion between the two parties. The seats will be allocated by the DMK President, MK Stalin. "We have sealed an alliance with DMK. Our party cadres also wished for this alliance. It should have been formed when Captain Vijayakanth was alive. The number of seats will be decided after both parties form election committees and hold talks on it. Today, we have allied with DMK," she said. "We are sure that our alliance will win in more than 200 seats," she added.

MK Stalin Welcomes DMDK

The DMK President MK Stalin, expressed happiness with the formation of the alliance. "It brings me immense joy that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by 'Captain' Vijayakanth -- a man who held unwavering love for Muthamizh Arignar Leader Kalaignar and was my dear friend -- has today joined the secular progressive alliance! I warmly welcome the capable General Secretary, my beloved sister Mrs. Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the movement founded by brother Captain, along with all the party functionaries. May your arrival -- carrying the black and red flag -- and this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu. Let us march together to ensure the continuation of the Dravidian Model government and to advance Tamil Nadu in every sphere," he added.

Electoral Context and Past Results

Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats in the elections. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively, while the NDA won 75 seats. (ANI)

