An advocate has moved Delhi's Saket Court seeking monitoring of a probe into posts against Hindu deities. The plea highlights over a year of inaction by police after an FIR was lodged against Rana Ayyub, with the complainant yet to be heard.

Plea Seeks Investigation Monitoring

An application has been filed in the Saket District Court seeking monitoring of the investigation linked with posts against Hindu deities on social media. The application has been moved by the advocate on whose complaint the FIR was lodged by the Cyber Police Station in January 2025.

Advocate (Complainant) Amita Sachdeva on Thursday filed an application seeking periodic monitoring of the investigation. She has also sought a direction to Investigation Officer (IO) to record her statement.

Allegations of Year-Long Inaction

It is stated that despite the lapse of more than one year since the registration of the FIR in January 2025, the investigation has not progressed even to its most basic statutory stage, as the Investigating Officer has not recorded the statement of the complainant, nor issued any notice, requisition, or communication to the Applicant to date.

She has contended that one year has lapsed after registration of the FIR since January 2025. Despite her statement has not been recorded.

It is further stated that the inaction of the Investigating Officer for such a prolonged period gives rise to a legitimate apprehension that the investigation is being conducted in a perfunctory, casual, or partisan manner, thereby defeating. The very purpose of the judicial order directing the investigation.

Background of the Complaint

On 25.01.2025 Saket court had ordered to register a case under section 153A, 295A, 505 IPC on the complaint by Amita Sachdeva. Pursuant to the court order, a case on January 27, 2025, under sections 153A, 295A, and 505 IPC has been registered at the police station Cyber South District.

The complainant had alleged that an individual named Rana Ayyub repeatedly used her social media account, specifically Twitter (@RanaAyyub), to post offensive and derogatory comments targeting Hindu deities. According to the complainant's allegations, one such post by Rana Ayyub was made on May 29, 2015, wherein she allegedly defamed Veer Savarkar. It is also alleged that other tweets made by Ayyub contained offensive remarks about Sita, a revered Hindu deity, on March 13, 2013, and October 22, 2014. These posts have caused distress to the complainant, prompting her to file the complaint.

Police Report and Complainant's Objections

In May 2025, Delhi police filed an action taken report (ATR) and stated that the alleged posts are not there on X. The complainant said that she is not satisfied with the ATR as the alleged posts are still there on X.

She had contended that the court, on 25.01.2025, allowed the Application filed by her for registration of an FIR and directed the SHO, Cyber Police Station, South, to convert the contents of the complaint as FIR and investigate the matter fairly.

She had further contended that the FIR was registered under Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 IPC by the police; it failed to incorporate the full contents of the Complaint, thereby disregarding and failing to comply with the Court's Order passed on 25.01.2025. Furthermore, the FIR does not mention the name of the accused, instead erroneously recording it as 'unknown', she said. (ANI)