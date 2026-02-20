Odisha's Education Minister Nityananda Gond inspected metric exam centres in Bhubaneswar to ensure smooth conduct. He highlighted strict measures like CCTV and a ban on electronic devices for the exams, which began on February 19, 2026.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, on Thursday inspected the metric exam centres, including Government High School Unit 1 in Bhubaneswar, ensuring smooth conduct of the Board of Secondary Education exams. He highlighted the strict measures in place, with CCTV cameras monitoring all classes and electronic devices banned inside. The minister's visit aimed to assess the preparations and address any concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strict Measures for Odisha Matric Exams

With 440 students appearing for exams at the centre, the focus is on maintaining a fair and secure environment. Speaking to reporters, Gond said, "I visited the government high school unit 1 examination centre... 440 students are appearing for exams. There are CCTVs in all classes... Mobile and electronic devices are also not allowed inside."

The Odisha state Matriculation (Class 10) examinations for 2026 officially commenced on February 19, 2026. Conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the exams are scheduled to conclude on March 2, 2026.

Speaking about the preparations, State School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Tuesday said, "All preparations have been made to conduct the exams peacefully. The question papers also have QR codes and watermarks. "He added, "This time too, the exams will be conducted very smoothly. CCTV cameras have also been installed. I want the students to get good results."

CBSE Issues Clarifications for Class 10 Board Exams

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important clarifications regarding the first Class 10 Board examination. The board announced on Monday that appearing for the first examination is compulsory for all students.

In a letter issued on Saturday, CBSE stated that students who miss three or more subjects in the first examination will be ineligible to appear in the second examination. The clarification follows the board receiving multiple requests from students seeking permission to sit for the second exam for various reasons.

Eligibility and 'Essential Repeat' Category

The letter stated, "All students must appear for the first Board examination and that all passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages. "

It further added, "If a student has not appeared in 3 or more subjects in the first examination, then s/he will not be allowed to appear in the 2nd examination. Such students will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in February next year." (ANI)