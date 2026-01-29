Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Skies, Mild Chill Expected; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: On Jan 29, 2026, expect light morning fog, a sunny day, and a cool night in Prayagraj. Get the full scoop on temperature, pollution, and Sangam travel weather in this update
Weather
On Jan 29, 2026, Prayagraj's weather will be clear, dry, and sunny. Light mist or fog might appear in the morning, but it won't last long. The minimum temperature will be 12-13°C, making mornings slightly chilly. The weather at the Ganga-Yamuna Sangam will be pleasant and ideal for religious activities.
Sunrise
Around sunrise at 6:45 AM, visibility may be limited to 300-600 meters due to light fog. Light northwesterly winds will keep the weather dry. As the day goes on, the fog will clear, and bright sunshine will appear by 1 PM. The temperature could rise to 24-25°C.
Pollution
Though the weather will be clear, pollution levels are a concern. The AQI may be between 180-200, which is unhealthy. People with respiratory issues should be cautious due to high PM2.5 levels. Light monitoring is in place at the airport and railway station, but city traffic won't be affected.
Sunset
After sunset at 5:42 PM, the temperature will gradually drop, reaching a low of around 12°C at night. The sky will be clear, and with low wind speed, the weather will be comfortable. With humidity around 65%, the cold won't feel too harsh. The Sangam area will be calm and pleasant late at night.
Weather Forecast
According to the weather department, Jan 30 will also be clear and sunny in Prayagraj, with temps possibly exceeding 25°C. A further rise is expected from Jan 31. The IMD has confirmed dry weather in Purvanchal. With Mauni Amavasya approaching, the weather is considered favorable for devotees.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.