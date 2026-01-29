Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Mornings, Sunny Afternoon; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: On January 29, 2026, Gurgaon will have light fog in the morning, sunshine during the day, and severe cold at night. Get the full details on temperature, pollution, and IMD alerts in this Gurgaon Weather Update
Gurgaon Weather
On Jan 29, 2026, winter's chill will be clear in Gurgaon. The morning will start with light fog and mist, with low visibility. The minimum temp will be 8-11°C, so bundle up!
Light Fog
Around 7:12 AM, light fog will reduce visibility to 200-500m. Cold winds will add to the chill. It'll get sunny by afternoon, with temps hitting 20-21°C under partly cloudy skies.
AQI
Despite the sun, pollution will be a concern with AQI between 150-200 (moderate). Fog may raise PM levels. Commuters should be careful. Flight or train delays are possible.
Humidity
After sunset at 5:59 PM, temps will drop fast to around 8°C. Skies will be clear, but 70-80% humidity will make it feel colder. Bundle up if you're heading out at night.
Forecast
The Met Dept says light fog may persist until Jan 30. Temps will be around 20°C. It'll get warmer from Jan 31, up to 23°C. A moderate fog alert is active for the NCR.
