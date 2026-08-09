There has been no change in the price of LPG cylinders on Sunday. Rates for domestic gas cylinders are holding steady at their previous levels, offering a moment of stability for household budgets.

Domestic LPG cylinder rates remained unchanged on Thursday, providing relief to millions of people throughout India. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have maintained the prices of 14.2-kg home LPG cylinders, while commercial LPG cylinder rates remain at the revised levels published earlier this month. The most recent update comes as customers continue to monitor fuel costs amid global energy market volatility.

No Changes in Domestic LPG Prices

Prices for 14.2-kg household LPG cylinders remain steady in major cities. This implies that households will continue to pay the same amount they have been paying since the previous adjustment, with no new increases or cuts announced today.

OMCs normally evaluate LPG rates at the beginning of each month, but there was no new modification for domestic users in the most recent report.

Commercial LPG rates remain steady.

Commercial LPG cylinder pricing remain constant from those amended on August 1. Earlier last month, OMCs dropped the rates of 19-kg commercial cylinders by over ₹200 in numerous major cities, bringing substantial relief to hotels, restaurants, and other companies that rely on LPG. The most recent release maintains those revised rates unchanged.

Why Do LPG Prices Matter?

LPG prices are affected by a variety of factors, including worldwide crude oil prices, global LPG demand, exchange rates, and freight costs. While home cylinder prices are less regularly updated, commercial LPG rates are more tightly tied to market circumstances and might fluctuate on a monthly basis.

Before reserving a cylinder, consumers can check the latest rates on Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, or Hindustan Petroleum's websites.

What Consumers Should Know

With no new revisions announced today, homeowners may continue to book domestic LPG cylinders at current pricing. Commercial customers will continue to benefit from the price cut implemented earlier this month, until another modification is announced in the next monthly review.