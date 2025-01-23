Lost and found in Delhi Metro 2024: Rs 40 lakh cash, nine mangalsutras recovered

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for the security of the metro network, played a pivotal role in recovering and returning these items to their rightful owners after meticulous verification.

In 2024, commuters traveling through the Delhi Metro left behind a staggering array of valuables, including over Rs 40 lakh in cash, 89 laptops, 193 mobile phones, and nine mangalsutras. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for the security of the metro network, played a pivotal role in recovering and returning these items to their rightful owners after meticulous verification.

CISF's role in ensuring security and restoring belongings:

The CISF oversees the extensive public transport network of the Delhi Metro, which spans over 250 stations and more than 350 kilometers of rail tracks across the National Capital Region (NCR). Several valuable items, including foreign currency, were found abandoned, often near X-ray baggage scanners at metro stations.

According to official figures, CISF personnel recovered Rs 40.74 lakh in cash, 89 laptops, 40 watches, 193 mobile phones, and various pieces of jewelry, including 13 pairs of anklets, rings, and bangles. Among the foreign currency retrieved were US dollars, Saudi riyals, and Thai baht, amounting to a total equivalent of 24,550. All recovered items were returned to their owners following due verification.

Safety and security measures in 2024:

Beyond lost and found operations, the CISF's efforts extended to addressing safety concerns and ensuring security. The security agency recorded 59 suicide attempts across the metro network in 2024. Tragically, 23 individuals lost their lives, while 33 others suffered injuries. However, CISF personnel managed to save three individuals from fatal outcomes.

Additionally, 75 rounds of live ammunition and seven firearms were detected during routine security checks, showcasing the vigilance of the deployed personnel. The force also aided vulnerable passengers, including 262 children traveling alone who were safely handed over to their parents, local police, or child helpline volunteers. Furthermore, 671 women passengers in distress received assistance from the CISF during the year.

Securing one of the world's busiest Metro networks:

The Delhi Metro, one of the busiest urban transit systems globally, serves lakhs of commuters daily, connecting Delhi with neighboring cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The CISF has deployed 13,000 personnel, including both men and women, to ensure the safety and security of passengers and their belongings across this vast network.

A year of vigilance and recovery:

2024's figures highlight the CISF's diligence in not only safeguarding the metro network but also in assisting passengers by recovering lost items and ensuring their safe return.

