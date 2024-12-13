Lakshmi Bhandar payment for January 2025 to be delayed? Here's BIG update

Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the most popular schemes in the state. After the misappropriation of funds from the Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, the government has become cautious and taken several steps. This raises the question of when the Lakshmi Bhandar payments will be disbursed.

 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme

Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the most popular schemes in the state. The state government starts disbursing funds for this scheme in the first week of every month.

Scheme Payment

Through the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the government provides Rs 1000 per month to general women and Rs 1200 per month to women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. There are recent speculations about increasing the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme amount.

January Payment Date

Speculation has begun about when the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme payment will be disbursed in January of the new year. Due to several reasons, the government has become quite cautious about public welfare schemes.

Finance Department Guidelines

The Finance Department recently issued guidelines to prevent fund embezzlement. It instructed all concerned departments to disburse funds following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.

Bank Account Verification

Following the Reserve Bank's guidelines for Lakshmi Bhandar payments, bank accounts will need to be verified. If a person has multiple accounts, there is a possibility of detection.

Names May Be Excluded

Due to the government's strict vigilance regarding the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, names might be excluded in January, according to a government source. The number of Lakshmi Bhandar beneficiaries has increased since December, so the government will disburse funds after careful consideration.

Whose Names Excluded?

According to government sources, illegal accounts will be excluded. Names with multiple accounts might be removed. Accounts without KYC will be excluded. Those using fake age certificates might also be excluded.

Cancelled Names

Government sources indicate that those benefiting from other government schemes while also receiving Lakshmi Bhandar benefits might be excluded.

Payment Delay?

The Lakshmi Bhandar payment will be disbursed in January after considering several factors. Informed sources believe there might be a delay in payment due to this.

Preventing misappropriation of government funds. Informed sources believe the government should have implemented this process earlier.

