WB Winter Forecast: After a few days, the mercury rose slightly on Sunday. Although it felt quite chilly in the morning, the temperature increased as the day progressed. What will the weather be like throughout the week?
Image Credit : X
Today's Weather Update
According to the Alipore Met Office, the mercury rose slightly today. The minimum temperature increased by two to three degrees. A drop is expected again on Wednesday for Makar Sankranti.
Image Credit : X
Ominous Sign of Low Pressure in Winter
The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has weakened. Light to moderate fog is expected in South Bengal in the morning, with clear skies later.
Image Credit : Getty
When Will the Temperature Rise?
Though the temperature dropped slightly today, it will rise from tomorrow. It will dip again from Tuesday, with a significant drop expected on Makar Sankranti Wednesday.
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal's Weather
A dense fog warning is in effect for several districts in North Bengal. Visibility may drop to around 50 meters. Cold day conditions are likely in areas near North Dinajpur.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata's Temperature
The night temperature has risen, with Kolkata's mercury in the 15-degree range. It will remain similar for the next 48 hours. The temperature will drop again for Poush Sankranti.
