Kolkata Weather Update: Bone-Chilling Cold, Chilly Nights to Last Till Poush Sankranti
Kolkata and the rest of Bengal are shivering through a record cold spell. South Bengal is in the grip of a harsh winter. The Alipore Weather Office hasn't forecast any relief from the cold just yet. Here's the latest on Kolkata's temperature.
Bengal crippled by biting cold
Kolkata and all of Bengal are seeing record cold this time. South Bengal is in the grip of a severe winter. The Alipore Met Office hasn't predicted any relief. According to the forecast, the cold will continue until Poush Sankranti.
Kolkata's temperature today
According to the Alipore Met Office, Kolkata's minimum temperature today was 11.6°C, which is 2.3 degrees below normal. The maximum day temperature was 22°C, 2.7 degrees below normal.
Forecast for Kolkata
According to the Alipore Met Office website, there might be light fog tomorrow and the day after. The minimum temperature will hover around 11°C, and the maximum will be around 21°C.
No temperature change until Poush Sankranti
The Alipore Met Office has also stated that there will be no significant change in Kolkata's temperature until January 14. The minimum temperature will remain around 11°C.
North Bengal's weather
The Alipore Met Office reported Darjeeling's temperature was 1°C, the coldest place in the state. All of North Bengal is shivering. In South Bengal, the coldest place is Sriniketan at 7.8°C.
