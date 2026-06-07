After enduring several days of oppressive weather, Kolkata witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday as clouds dominated the sky and scattered showers were recorded across parts of the city.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Across South Bengal; Check District-Wise Forecast

Rainfall remained minimal at just 2.2 mm till evening, but overcast conditions helped reduce the intensity of daytime heat. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds also provided brief respite from the sultry atmosphere.