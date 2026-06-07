- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Brief Relief to Kolkata, Humid Conditions Continue
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Brief Relief to Kolkata, Humid Conditions Continue
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata experienced a cloudy and relatively cooler Saturday with light rainfall and thunderstorms offering temporary relief from the heat. However, high humidity levels are expected to keep discomfort lingering
Cloud Cover and Light Rain Bring Temporary Relief
After enduring several days of oppressive weather, Kolkata witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday as clouds dominated the sky and scattered showers were recorded across parts of the city.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Across South Bengal; Check District-Wise Forecast
Rainfall remained minimal at just 2.2 mm till evening, but overcast conditions helped reduce the intensity of daytime heat. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds also provided brief respite from the sultry atmosphere.
Temperatures Stay Moderate, But Humidity Remains a Concern
The city's maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, marginally below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 29 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal. According to meteorologists, temperatures are likely to remain within the 32-35 degrees Celsius range over the coming days. While extreme heat is unlikely, persistent moisture in the air will continue to make conditions uncomfortable, especially when rainfall activity is absent.
More Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across South Bengal
Weather officials have forecast scattered light to moderate rainfall in Kolkata and neighbouring districts over the next few days. From June 10 onwards, thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas. Similar weather patterns are also likely across districts including East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad, Nadia, and the two Burdwan districts, potentially bringing intermittent relief from the humid conditions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.