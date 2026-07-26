Kolkata Weather Update: Rainy Sunday Ahead As IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds
Kolkata is set for a rainy Sunday on July 26, with the IMD forecasting moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas
Kolkata is expected to witness a wet and cloudy day on Sunday, July 26, as monsoon activity remains strong across South Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive periods of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, offering relief from the humid weather but increasing the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 25°C. Gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in and around Kolkata during the day.
The IMD has attributed the rainy spell to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal over the next few days.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious while travelling, especially during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Commuters may face traffic disruptions and waterlogging in vulnerable pockets of the city.
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