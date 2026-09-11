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Cyclonic Circulation

So, what's behind this weather? A cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and the nearby Bangladesh coast is active up to 5.8 km above sea level. Plus, a monsoon trough is stretching from Jammu, through Dehradun, Pantnagar, Basti, Chhapra, Purulia, and Digha, all the way to the North East Bay of Bengal. These two systems are causing the rain.