Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For Several Districts Today
Kolkata Weather Update: Weather office has said that cyclonic circulation and a monsoon trough will cause light to moderate rain in almost all districts of South Bengal. They have also forecast heavy rain for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in North Bengal
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Kolkata Weather
The day started with clear skies, but the weather changed completely as it progressed. Rain has already started in many places. The Met office has predicted light to moderate showers for almost all districts in South Bengal today.
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Districts
The forecast says East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and South 24 Parganas will get rain today. Kolkata is also set for thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the districts of North Bengal will see rain throughout the day, with heavy showers possible in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
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Bengal Weather
Almost all districts in Bengal are likely to get some rain today, with a chance of thunderstorms. However, heavy rain isn't expected everywhere. Light showers are predicted for East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and South 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms are possible in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.
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North Bengal
Meanwhile, North Bengal will see more rain today, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar. Heavy rain is possible in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Also, all districts will experience gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.
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Cyclonic Circulation
So, what's behind this weather? A cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and the nearby Bangladesh coast is active up to 5.8 km above sea level. Plus, a monsoon trough is stretching from Jammu, through Dehradun, Pantnagar, Basti, Chhapra, Purulia, and Digha, all the way to the North East Bay of Bengal. These two systems are causing the rain.
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