Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Light rain expected; Check detailed forecast here
Kolkata is expected to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain today, tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in several districts of North Bengal, with the risk of landslides. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for South Bengal
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
Kolkata Weather
The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that the sky will be cloudy in Kolkata today and tomorrow, with the possibility of light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature is forecast to be around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 27 degrees Celsius. People in South Bengal are advised not to take shelter in open fields, under trees, or near electric poles to avoid lightning strikes.
25
Image Credit : social media
People in South Bengal are advised not to take shelter in open fields, under trees, or near electric poles to avoid lightning strikes. There is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of North Bengal. The possibility of waterlogging and road damage cannot be ruled out.
35
Image Credit : Social media
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, there are currently no restrictions for fishermen on the West Bengal coast. However, the sea may be rough off the coast of South Odisha from August 12 to 13. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several districts of North Bengal in the next few days.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
From today, 7 to 11 centimeters of rainfall may occur at several places in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts. There is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of North Bengal. The possibility of waterlogging and road damage cannot be ruled out. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several districts of North Bengal in the next few days.
55
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rain with thunderstorms may occur in several districts of South Bengal today and tomorrow. A warning has been issued for gusty winds (30-40 km/h) and lightning, especially in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Murshidabad districts. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rain with thunderstorms may occur in several districts of South Bengal today and tomorrow.
Related Stories