Image Credit : Freepic

According to the Meteorological Department, a break in the monsoon is a decrease in rainfall during the monsoon season. This happens due to the change in location of the monsoon winds. Many people also think that it is the absence of rain for a few days. A break in the monsoon is a normal natural process. It happens more or less every year. However, the time period of a break monsoon varies from 30 to 60 days from an active monsoon.