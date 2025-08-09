- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Bengal to witness heavy rainfall in the weekend? Check forecast
WB Weather Update: Despite a bright start, the weather might change as the day progresses. What will the weekend weather be like in the city and suburbs? Check out the photo gallery for a complete weather update
What will the weather be like today?
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in several districts of West Bengal. The monsoon axis currently extends from Ferozepur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kheri, Patna, Bankura, Digha to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. In addition, an upper-level vortex is located over the northwestern part of the Bay of Bengal and the Bangladesh-West Bengal coast, which is tilted southwest.
Light to moderate rain forecast
In this situation, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in various districts of North and South Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain in some districts in the next few days. Rain up to 7-20 cm may occur in North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, etc. Strong winds with thunderstorms may blow at a speed of 30-40 km in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. The possibility of landslides in hilly areas cannot be ruled out.
Heavy rain warning in which districts?
There is a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in several districts of South Bengal including Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, West Medinipur and South 24 Parganas. The Meteorological Department said that due to rain, there may be disruption in traffic due to waterlogging, problems in vehicular movement and damage to some raw houses and roads. It has been advised to avoid hilly and flooded areas and stay in safe shelter during storms and rain.
What will the weather be like in South Bengal?
The chances of rain will decrease in South Bengal on Sunday and Monday. There is a possibility of rain in some areas of all districts of South Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a possibility of one or two spells of rain with thunderstorms. The temperature will increase slightly, and the humidity will increase even more. Discomfort due to humidity will increase due to the high amount of water vapor in the air.
North Bengal weather update
Heavy rain will continue intermittently in North Bengal for the next three days. Scattered heavy rain will continue in the five districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. A very heavy rain warning has been issued again in North Bengal on Monday. Very heavy rain will occur in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar districts. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Cooch Behar district.
Kolkata weather
Mainly cloudy sky. A few spells of light to moderate rain scattered. Chances of one or two spells of rain from morning to afternoon. There will be rain with thunderstorms. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also said that light winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour may blow.
Rainfall will decrease
The possibility of rain will decrease in South Bengal from Saturday. The amount of water vapor in the air is high. If it doesn't rain, there will be discomfort due to humidity. The temperature will gradually increase on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, the discomfort due to humidity will increase a lot. The chances of rain will be less in the southern districts from Saturday to Tuesday.