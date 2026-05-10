3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Low-Pressure

A low-pressure system forming on Tuesday will likely increase the intensity of storms and rain in South Bengal. Districts like West and East Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia could face winds of 50-60 km/h. Temperatures won't rise for now due to the cloudy sky, but the heat and humidity will return as the rain subsides from Tuesday to Friday.