- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Braces For More Rain, Thunderstorm; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Braces For More Rain, Thunderstorm; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After spells of rain drenched Kolkata and South Bengal since Thursday afternoon, the temperature on Friday morning was also below normal. So, what will the weather be like for the rest of the day?
15
Image Credit : Getty
Today's Weather Update
The Alipore Weather Department reports that a cyclonic circulation is currently over north-east Uttar Pradesh. This system, combined with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, has created perfect conditions for thunderstorms and rain across West Bengal.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Rain forecast for next seven days
The weather office has predicted rain in South Bengal districts for the next seven days. On May 6 and 8, districts like Bankura, the two Medinipurs, the two Bardhamans, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will likely see thunderstorms. The Alipore office says wind speeds could reach 40-50 km/hr.
35
Image Credit : Getty
What's the weather like on Saturday?
The storm's intensity might increase in almost all South Bengal districts. An Orange Alert has been issued for Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur, where winds could gust at 50-60 km/hr. After May 10, the wind speed may drop to 30-40 km/hr, with light rain expected on May 11-12.
45
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal's Weather
North Bengal is expected to get more rain than the south today. A heavy rainfall warning (7-11 cm) is in place for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar on May 6. All districts in North Bengal could also experience gusty winds of 40-50 km/hr.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy rain forecast in these districts
On May 9, Malda and the two Dinajpurs will experience higher wind speeds. The weather department has issued safety advice to avoid damage during lightning. They recommend staying in a safe shelter and avoiding open fields or standing under trees during storms and rain. A pucca house is the safest place.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos