The historic India-China border trade through Shipki-La in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has resumed after a gap of nearly seven years, a move inaugurated by Minister Jagat Singh Negi to boost the local economy and trade in the region.

The historic India-China border trade through Shipki-La in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district resumed on Saturday after a gap of nearly six to seven years, marking a significant milestone for the border region.

Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi formally inaugurated the trade at Shipki-La and flagged off the first batch of 16 local traders from Namgya, Dubling and Leo villages for China-occupied Tibet. The traders were felicitated with traditional Khata scarves before their departure. The traders carried jaggery, rice, tea, sugar, carpets, local grains, biscuits and other notified goods for trade.

New Trade Mart to Facilitate Exchange

According to the district administration, all security clearance and background verification formalities had been completed in advance, and the traders have been directed to return within 72 hours as per the prescribed guidelines. On the occasion, the minister also inaugurated a modern Trade Mart constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore. He said that earlier traders from Kinnaur had to travel to distant locations in Tibet for business, but the newly developed trade centre at Shipki village would now facilitate exchange of goods between traders of both countries at a single designated location.

Negi said the border trade had remained suspended since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resumption would provide a major boost to local trade, employment, transport and the economy of the border areas. He also thanked the Central Government for facilitating the revival of the historic trade route.

Trade Regulations and Notified Goods

The minister said that under the notified list issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Ministry of Commerce and the Customs Department, export of 36 categories of goods from India to China and import of 20 categories of goods from China to India has been permitted.

Quarantine Facility for Livestock Trade Pending

He added that although the notified list includes live animals such as horses, sheep and goats, their trade will not take place this season as Kinnaur does not have a quarantine centre. A proposal for establishing a quarantine facility under the Vibrant Villages Programme has already been submitted, he said.

Resumption Welcomed by Local Community

The event also witnessed cultural performances by local women from Namgya village. The resumption of the border trade has generated enthusiasm among residents of the border villages, who described it as a major step towards strengthening the region's economy.

Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Sharma, ADM Pooh Ravinder Thakur, office-bearers of the Trade Union, senior administrative officials and a large number of local residents were present during the inauguration.