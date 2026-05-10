Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure System To Bring Heavy Rain; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms with lightning and rain are forecast across all districts of South and North Bengal. After May 12, a strong low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal, likely increasing rainfall in Bengal
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Thunderstorm
The forecast predicts light to moderate rain or thunderstorms for all districts in South and North Bengal. A low-pressure system is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal after May 12. This powerful system will increase rainfall across the state.
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North Bengal, South Bengal
Rainfall will increase in both North and South Bengal. The weather office has not yet specified the exact path of the low-pressure system. These systems typically gain strength and move in a particular direction depending on atmospheric conditions.
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Pre-Monsoon Rains
The weather office has announced that the monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast right on schedule, around June 1. They also expect pre-monsoon showers to get more intense during May. This clearly shows that the monsoon is progressing as expected.
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Kolkata Weather
Kolkata is likely to experience storms and rain. Strong winds could blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Some areas might also see lightning strikes. The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms for all South Bengal districts until May 16.
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Low Pressure
The developing low-pressure system could gather strength and turn into a cyclone. The weather department reports that a cyclonic circulation will form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. It is likely to intensify between May 13 and May 16.
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Monsoon Arrival
The weather office has forecast rainfall for the next seven days in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and hailstorms are continuing across Northwest and East India. The monsoon is arriving a bit early in the Andamans, which means the rains will also start sooner there. The monsoon's expected arrival in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is now less than fifteen days away.
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May Rainfall
Rainfall has increased across Bengal right from the beginning of May, and this trend is continuing. The weather department has issued a major weather alert for West Bengal. The IMD has also put out a warning for the month of May. Unlike last year, when May was extremely hot, this year has seen rain almost every week.
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No major change
For the next two days, South Bengal will see no major change in daytime temperatures. After that, the temperature will slowly rise by 2-3°C over the following two days, and then it will stabilise. In North Bengal, the daytime temperature will see no significant change for the next seven days.
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