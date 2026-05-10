6 8 Image Credit : Getty

Monsoon Arrival

The weather office has forecast rainfall for the next seven days in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and hailstorms are continuing across Northwest and East India. The monsoon is arriving a bit early in the Andamans, which means the rains will also start sooner there. The monsoon's expected arrival in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is now less than fifteen days away.