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Kolkata Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for West Bengal as Bay of Bengal Depression Intensifies
Kolkata Weather Update: A Bay of Bengal depression has intensified monsoon activity across West Bengal, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts, with landslide warnings for North Bengal
Bay of Bengal Depression Intensifies Rainfall Across West Bengal
A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a depression, increasing monsoon activity across West Bengal. The weather system was located near the Odisha-West Bengal coast and is expected to move west-northwest before weakening over land.
Its influence will keep widespread rainfall and thunderstorms active across the state throughout the week. Coastal and western districts of South Bengal are expected to experience the heaviest rain on Sunday and Monday, while North Bengal is likely to witness a sharp increase in rainfall from Monday onward.
For Kolkata, the forecast includes cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thundershowers. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 30°C, while nighttime temperatures will remain close to 25°C. Humidity levels continue to remain high, making weather conditions muggy despite regular showers.
Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Several Districts
The IMD has issued an orange alert for East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Several other districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Bankura and Purulia, remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Weather officials have also issued nowcast warnings for many districts, predicting light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and wind speeds of up to 40 kmph over short durations.
Rainfall has already picked up across many parts of the state. Canning recorded the highest rainfall in South Bengal, while districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore and parts of North Bengal also reported significant showers, reflecting the growing impact of the weather system.
Landslide Warning for Hills, Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
From Monday onward, North Bengal is expected to receive heavier rainfall, with districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur likely to witness persistent showers.
The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills could trigger landslides, while low-lying areas across the state may face waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Strong winds and thunderstorms could also damage weak structures and standing crops.
Residents have been advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles, and stay away from water bodies because of the risk of lightning strikes.
Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal coast until July 7 due to rough sea conditions and squally winds that may reach up to 65 kmph. Cautionary signals continue to remain in place at Kolkata, Haldia and Sagar Island ports.
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