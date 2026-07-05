A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a depression, increasing monsoon activity across West Bengal. The weather system was located near the Odisha-West Bengal coast and is expected to move west-northwest before weakening over land.

Its influence will keep widespread rainfall and thunderstorms active across the state throughout the week. Coastal and western districts of South Bengal are expected to experience the heaviest rain on Sunday and Monday, while North Bengal is likely to witness a sharp increase in rainfall from Monday onward.

For Kolkata, the forecast includes cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thundershowers. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 30°C, while nighttime temperatures will remain close to 25°C. Humidity levels continue to remain high, making weather conditions muggy despite regular showers.