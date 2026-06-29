Kolkata Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued Across North and South Bengal
A storm and rain alert is on for both North and South Bengal starting Monday. A low-pressure system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, which will bring more rain to South Bengal. Meanwhile, the downpour in North Bengal might reduce after Tuesday.
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Image Credit : gemini
Kolkata Weather Latest Update
An alert is active for both North and South Bengal starting Monday. The tendency for storms and rain will increase in districts across the state. This means the monsoon's focus will slowly shift from north to south. Yellow and orange alerts for storms and rain have been issued for the entire week, starting Monday.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
Today, the city's maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 27 degrees. Weather experts predict that this system could turn into the first low-pressure of the monsoon season by July 2 or 3.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
If the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal gets stronger, the amount of rain in South Bengal could suddenly increase a lot. The administration in North Bengal is already on its toes to prevent landslides and floods. This low-pressure system will slowly start moving towards land, which could completely change the weather scenario.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
This alert will remain in place until Tuesday. Due to continuous heavy rain in the hilly areas of North Bengal, a major disaster could strike at any moment. The warning is active till Tuesday.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
A strong cyclonic circulation has already formed over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. This system is rapidly gaining strength by pulling in a lot of moisture. According to the Met office, the intensity of rain will also increase in South Bengal's districts right from the start of July.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
Meanwhile, the situation in North Bengal is extremely worrying right now. The weather department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in five districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
When the low-pressure system gets closer to land, it will have the biggest impact on Gangetic South Bengal and the coastal districts. Districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas will likely face heavy to very heavy rainfall.
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Kolkata Weather Latest Update
The situation in North Bengal is very concerning. A forecast for thunderstorms with lightning has been issued for South Dinajpur and Malda districts. Weather experts are advising residents in this region to stay alert and avoid going out unless necessary.
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Image Credit : chatgpt
Kolkata Weather Latest Update
After Tuesday, the intensity of rain in North Bengal will reduce a bit. But at the same time, the amount of rain in South Bengal will start to increase. The temperature pressure isn't decreasing because there's no rain despite the clouds. Today, the sky will be partly to fully cloudy, but the rain will be scattered.
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