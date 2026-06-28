Sunday morning is expected to remain mostly clear across Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal. However, rising humidity and intense sunshine are likely to make conditions extremely uncomfortable before the weather changes dramatically in the afternoon.

According to the forecast, there is a 67% chance of rainfall in Kolkata, with thunderstorms and heavy showers expected to begin around 1 PM. The city may record a maximum temperature of 33°C, but the RealFeel temperature could climb to nearly 43°C due to high humidity. Southerly winds are expected to blow at around 15 km/h, while the UV Index is forecast to remain at 9, indicating unhealthy exposure levels.