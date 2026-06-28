Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely From 1 PM, North Bengal on Red Alert
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After a sunny start on Sunday, Kolkata is expected to witness thunderstorms and heavy rain from 1 PM onwards. Meanwhile, North Bengal remains under a red alert as the IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall, landslides
Kolkata to See Rain and Thunderstorms From Afternoon
Sunday morning is expected to remain mostly clear across Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal. However, rising humidity and intense sunshine are likely to make conditions extremely uncomfortable before the weather changes dramatically in the afternoon.
According to the forecast, there is a 67% chance of rainfall in Kolkata, with thunderstorms and heavy showers expected to begin around 1 PM. The city may record a maximum temperature of 33°C, but the RealFeel temperature could climb to nearly 43°C due to high humidity. Southerly winds are expected to blow at around 15 km/h, while the UV Index is forecast to remain at 9, indicating unhealthy exposure levels.
Several South Bengal Districts Under Rain Watch
The afternoon weather system is likely to affect not only Kolkata but also several districts across South Bengal. Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura.
Weather officials have also warned that isolated places could experience strong gusty winds and intense lightning. Residents have been advised to avoid open fields, standing under trees, or staying near water bodies during thunderstorms. Rainfall intensity is expected to ease after 5 PM, although cloudy skies and light to moderate showers may continue into the evening.
North Bengal on Red Alert for Heavy Rain
While South Bengal prepares for afternoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in North Bengal. Extremely heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas and increase the risk of flash floods in vulnerable regions.
Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain alert, monitor official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel to landslide-prone or flood-affected areas until conditions improve.
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