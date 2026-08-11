Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed "missing" Home Minister Amit Shah for evading Parliament. He accused Shah of avoiding accountability for police action against students at Jantar Mantar and demanded his presence and a statement in the Lok Sabha.

'Missing' Home Minister Must Appear in Lok Sabha: Tagore

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday called for the "missing" Home Minister Amit Shah to appear in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of evading accountability for the recent police action against students in the July 20 rally at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore claimed that while the Home Minister is present within the Parliament complex, he is deliberately avoiding the proceedings of the House. "Amit Shah is completely absent from the Parliament proceedings; he comes to the complex and sits in his room, but does not enter the House itself. That is why we have been continuously demanding that the 'missing' Amit Shah appear," the MP said.

Demanding that the top leadership of the country take moral responsibility for the incidents at Jantar Mantar and other student-led protests, Tagore said, "We are demanding that Amit Shah and the Prime Minister--since the Delhi Police reports to them--apologise and accept accountability. It has been 14 days. They are not allowing Parliament to function."

Tagore on Responsibility and Jurisdiction

Tagore further dismissed the BJP's attempts to link Rahul Gandhi to student agitations in Jharkhand, asserting that responsibility lies with those who hold constitutional office in the respective jurisdictions. "The Jharkhand government is responsible for what happened in Jharkhand; Rahul Gandhi is neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Minister there. Amit Shah, the Home Minister, is responsible for what happens in Delhi, as the Delhi Police falls under his jurisdiction," Tagore said.

Adjournment Motion on Police Action

The remarks come amid a persistent stalemate in the Monsoon Session, with the opposition demanding a formal statement from the Home Minister on the floor of the House regarding alleged brutalities against student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Earlier in the day, Tagore even moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police action against students during a protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.

In its notice, Manickam Tagore alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern, emphasising that these allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination by the Lok Sabha. "I seek leave to move an Adjournment Motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance concerning the police action during the student protest held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026. Reports and allegations arising from the incident have raised serious concerns regarding the nature and proportionality of force used to disperse the protesters. It has been alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern. These allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination," the Congress leader said. (ANI)