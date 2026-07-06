Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan slammed the Centre over its policies on exams, farming, and trade. She announced plans to challenge her Rajya Sabha nomination rejection and a statewide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign against paper leaks.

Senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Monday targeted the central government over its policies on the examination system, agricultural sector and trade agreements, alleging that they are adversely affecting the future of youth and farmers. Addressing a press conference at the state Congress office here, she stated that the Congress will approach the High Court within the 45-day legal window to challenge the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

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Criticism of Examination System

Natarajan said that the incidents of alleged paper leaks in various competitive examinations, including NEET, have put the future of the youth in jeopardy. She alleged that such problems have increased due to the centralised examination system in the country, and states should be given the right to conduct examinations according to their own circumstances.

She said that the Madhya Pradesh Congress will organise programs across the state under the party's nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) campaign regarding issues related to students. As part of this, a cycle rally will be taken out from Indore to Bhopal on July 14 and 15, while a national-level program will be organised on August 9.

Concerns Over Agricultural and Trade Policies

Natarajan also criticised the central government regarding the India-US trade agreement and the reduction in import duties. She alleged that this would harm the interests of farmers and that the government must present a clear policy regarding pulses and other agricultural produce. She demanded an increase in the moong (green gram) procurement quota and adequate protection for farmers.

Other Allegations

Referring to the land-related assets of the Chief Minister's family, she alleged a lack of transparency regarding the increase in land ownership. Additionally, citing the ongoing Ram Mandir donation theft row, she stated that it has hurt people's religious sentiments.

Challenge to Rajya Sabha Nomination

On the issue of the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Natarajan said that the election process was completed on June 11, and as per the law, an election petition can be filed within 45 days. She stated that the Congress will file a petition in the High Court within the stipulated time limit. (ANI)