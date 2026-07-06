The Saket Court extended the judicial custody of Lovkesh Bajaj, Kesar Negi and Jay Mishra for 14 days in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case. The tragic fire at Flourish Stay hotel killed 22 people. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Court Extends Judicial Custody

The Saket Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Lovkesh Bajaj, Kesar Negi and Jay Mishra. They have remained in judicial custody in a case linked to the Hotel Fire tragedy case of Malviya Nagar.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh extended the judicial custody of all three accused persons for 14 days. During the hearing, Bajaj's counsel moved an application seeking court attestation to access financial documents, including GST and income tax records. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.

Delhi police moved an application seeking extension of Judicial custody, saying that the investigation is going on and further Judicial custody of the accused persons is required.

Background of the Case

Earlier, on June 8, the court had rejected the bail plea of accused Keshav Negi, the cook of the Malviya Nagar hotel Flourish Stay, where a fire broke out. Negi was arrested by the Delhi police on June 7.

Accused Jay Mishra, who has been dubbed the accountant of Flourish Hotel, surrendered before the court on June 8. Mishra had allegedly been absconding since June 3, the day of the tragic incident that killed atleast 22 persons.

Three persons have been made accused in the case, including the owner of the Hotel, Lavkesh Bajaj and a cook, Keshav Negi.

In this tragic incident, 22 people, including foreigners, died after a fire broke out in the hotel. The deceased were mainly the people who attended and relatives of the patients under treatment in a nearby hospital.

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