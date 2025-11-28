- Home
Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Ditwah Changes West Bengal’s Climate Mood — Temperature Jumps Over 1°C
Cyclone Ditwah has formed in the sea, leading to alerts in coastal areas. Ditwah has already started causing havoc in Sri Lanka. However, discussions have begun about how much this cyclone will impact Bengal and what its effects will be.
Weather office forecast
The Alipore Weather Office has stated that Cyclone Ditwah will not directly impact Bengal. However, its indirect effects have begun. According to the forecast, Ditwah is hindering winter in Bengal.
The mercury is rising
Just a couple of days ago, Kolkata's temperature had dropped to 16 degrees. It was 16 degrees on Thursday too. But since then, the mercury has started to climb. On Friday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 17.3 degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 degrees above normal.
The Alipore Weather Office has forecast that the daytime temperature may also rise. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 20.5 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal. But according to the weather office, today's maximum temperature could be around 28 degrees. It's believed that the temperature is rising in Bengal due to Ditwah's effect.
Northerly winds are being blocked
Due to Cyclone Ditwah, moist air from the sea is entering Bengal, blocking the northerly winds. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Sunday. After that, the weather in Bengal might change. The Alipore Weather Office predicts that the temperature will drop again in Kolkata and South Bengal districts from next Tuesday.
