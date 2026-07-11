LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan confirmed the party has started preparations for the UP 2027 Assembly elections and will begin for Punjab this month. The party is also mulling contesting in Uttarakhand, with a final call expected within a month.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said the party has initiated preparations for the Uttar Pradesh 2027 Assembly elections and will formally begin preparations for the Punjab Assembly polls later this month.

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Decision on Uttarakhand polls within a month

Addressing reporters in Haridwar, Paswan said the party's Uttarakhand unit has urged the leadership to field candidates in the 2027 Assembly elections, but clarified that the central leadership is yet to take a final call. "Our preparations for the Uttar Pradesh elections have formally begun. Preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections will also start formally this month," Paswan said.

He said the Uttarakhand state unit's proposal to contest the Assembly elections will be sent to the party's central parliamentary board for consideration. "The state unit has expressed its desire that the party should contest the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. However, no formal decision has been taken so far. The proposal will be sent to the central parliamentary board, in-charges will be appointed, and a final decision will be taken," he said.

Paswan added that the party is expected to take a final decision on the issue within a month. "As we are contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh, we are also considering contesting in Uttarakhand. A final decision in this regard will be taken within a month," he said.

Party outlines expansion strategy

Earlier on July 5, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that his party - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - intends to contest the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the party's state unit will decide on forming alliances and seat-sharing. "Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) intends to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. The nature of the alliance, its form, and the number of seats on which we will contest will be decided by the state unit. The final approval will be given by the central parliamentary board," Paswan told reporters.

"In the coming days, the party is moving forward with the vision of expansion. We are working to strengthen the organisation across the country. With the same vision, the party aims to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh as well," he added.

Moreover, Paswan informed that his party has decided to observe the birth anniversary celebration of the party's founder and his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, this year in Lucknow. (ANI)