West Bengal is likely to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions over the next few days as a low-pressure trough and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh continue to fuel widespread rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers in several districts, warning of landslides in the hills and hazardous sea conditions along the coast.

Even though the low-pressure system over neighbouring Odisha has weakened, a trough line remains active while a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh continues to pump moisture into the region. As a result, South Bengal has been witnessing frequent spells of rain throughout the day, and the wet weather is expected to persist.

According to Alipore Meteorological Department scientist Sourish Bandyopadhyay, light to moderate rainfall is likely across most districts until July 13. Heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days in the coastal districts, as well as Purba Bardhaman, Nadia and Hooghly.

Kolkata is also expected to experience cloudy skies over the next five days, with intermittent light to moderate rainfall. On some days, the intensity of rain could increase, although temperatures are likely to remain stable because of the persistent cloud cover.