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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Across Bengal Till July 13; Landslide Risk in Hills
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is expected to witness an intense spell of monsoon rain over coming days as trough line and cyclonic circulation remain active. IMD has warned of heavy rainfall, landslide risks in the hills and rough sea
Heavy Rain to Continue Across South Bengal
West Bengal is likely to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions over the next few days as a low-pressure trough and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh continue to fuel widespread rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers in several districts, warning of landslides in the hills and hazardous sea conditions along the coast.
Even though the low-pressure system over neighbouring Odisha has weakened, a trough line remains active while a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh continues to pump moisture into the region. As a result, South Bengal has been witnessing frequent spells of rain throughout the day, and the wet weather is expected to persist.
According to Alipore Meteorological Department scientist Sourish Bandyopadhyay, light to moderate rainfall is likely across most districts until July 13. Heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days in the coastal districts, as well as Purba Bardhaman, Nadia and Hooghly.
Kolkata is also expected to experience cloudy skies over the next five days, with intermittent light to moderate rainfall. On some days, the intensity of rain could increase, although temperatures are likely to remain stable because of the persistent cloud cover.
North Bengal Faces Landslide Threat Amid Very Heavy Rain
Weather conditions are expected to be more severe in North Bengal, particularly across the five northern districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over the coming days.
Darjeeling and Kalimpong remain vulnerable to landslides as continuous rainfall has already triggered slope failures in some areas. Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are also likely to receive heavy rain.
Authorities have advised residents and tourists in the hill districts to remain vigilant, as waterlogging and landslides could disrupt normal life. The IMD expects the spell of rain to continue across North Bengal without any immediate relief.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore; Kolkata Records Cooler Temperatures
The IMD has issued a fresh advisory asking fishermen to avoid venturing into the deep sea over the next few days because of rough sea conditions and the possibility of strong gusty winds.
On Thursday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4°C, which was 2.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.1°C, marginally above average. Relative humidity ranged from 83% to 97%.
For Friday, the city is expected to remain cloudy with intermittent rainfall. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum is expected to remain close to 26°C.
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