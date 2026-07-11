Two people were injured when a BEST bus, reportedly due to brake failure, crashed into several vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri. Separately, a fire erupted in a Bandra building's basement; no casualties were reported in this incident.

2 Injured as BEST Bus Rams Vehicles in Andheri

At least two people were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control due to an alleged brake failure and rammed into several vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri West on Friday evening, officials said.

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The accident occurred at approximately 6:10 PM on SV Road near Amboli. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BEST bus (Route No. 242) was on its way from Tilak Nagar to the Andheri Bus Station when the driver reportedly experienced a brake failure. The bus collided with four cars, one auto-rickshaw, and a tempo, leaving a trail of mangled vehicles on the road.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and local police rushed to the site to take necessary actions and clear the traffic. Two people sustained injuries in the mishap and were shifted to nearby hospitals. One victim, identified as 33-year-old Santalal Yadav, was treated on an OPD basis at Cooper Hospital, while another victim, 33-year-old Sakshi, was treated at Millat Hospital. Both are reported to be in a stable condition. Further details are awaited.

Fire Breaks Out in Bandra Building

Just hours later, a fire broke out at a commercial-cum-residential building on Hill Road in Mumbai's Bandra West area on Saturday, an official said. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.

According to Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) SK Bandgar, the fire department received the blaze call at 12:30 am. "We received a call at 0030 regarding a fire at the 'Nature's Basket' store, specifically in the ground-floor storeroom. Four fire tenders from the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and discovered a fire in the basement storeroom. We brought the fire under control using a hose line... Since the fire was in the basement, there was some smoke accumulation; we used breathing apparatus sets to enter and successfully brought the fire under control," he said.

As per the officials, there is no loss of life in the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.